10/08/2019 - 13:49 BST

I Want To Turn Back The Clock – Andy Carroll On Newcastle Return

 




New Newcastle United signing Andy Carroll wants to roll back the years and start to enjoy his football again at St James' Park.

The 30-year-old has completed a return to St James' Park, getting the move across the line on Premier League deadline day, signing a one-year contract.  


 



Carroll was rated as one of the most promising striking prospects in Europe when Liverpool paid £35m to sign him from Newcastle in 2011.

The striker struggled to make an impact at Anfield and headed to West Ham, where repeated injury issues disrupted his ability to make an impact in the capital.
 


Carroll is delighted to be back home and wants to roll back the years to his first spell at St James' Park, as he bids to get back to enjoying his football.



“It feels very good. My friends and family are here, and it’s the club that I support – it is home”, Carroll told his club's official website.

“I enjoyed the time I spent here, and hopefully I can carry on where I left off.
 


When I left eight-and-a-half years ago, I was scoring goals and I was enjoying my football.

"It’s been a pretty tough time since then, and I just want to get back to that. 

"I know it’s home.

"I’ve played here, I’ve spoken to the fans – I am a fan – and my family is here.

"For me to get back to where I was, I think this is the only place for me.”

Newcastle start their Premier League campaign by playing host to Arsenal on Sunday, but Carroll is not yet available for selection.   
 