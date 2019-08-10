It’s Not Rocket Science – Leeds United Star Annoyed By Nottingham Forest Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has conceded that a point against Nottingham Forest at home, after a 1-1 draw, feels like a defeat as his side again failed to capitalise on the chances they created.



Pablo Hernandez gave Leeds the lead on the hour mark, but some chaotic defending from a corner led to Nottingham Forest scoring the equaliser through Lewis Grabban and earning a point at Elland Road.













Leeds dominated the ball and the number of chances created, but their old malaise of not taking the opportunities haunted them again as they dropped two points.



Klich lamented the missed opportunities again and admits that it is not rocket science to suggest that Leeds would win more games if they capitalise on the number of chances they more often than not created.





He admits that it feels like a defeat for Leeds and while he conceded that four points from their opening two games is a good tally, the midfielder insisted it could have been better.









The Poland international was quoted as saying by Leeds Live: "We should score 2-0 or 3-0 and then the game is finished. One-zero in this league is not enough.



"We dropped two points, it's not rocket science. We were supposed to win the game and we didn't. We feel like we lost the game to be fair.





"We created chances. It is like last season, we created a lot of chances and we should have scored more goals but we didn't.



"That's why I feel like we continued from last season. But the goals will come and we can't worry about it.



“It is early [in the] season and four points from two games is not a bad start but it could be six."



Leeds will be in EFL Cup action on Tuesday night when they will travel to Lancashire to take on the Football League’s newest arrival Salford City at Moor Lane.

