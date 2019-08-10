XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/08/2019 - 11:32 BST

Joao Cancelo On Bench – Manchester City Team vs West Ham Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Manchester City have announced their side and substitutes to go up against West Ham United in their Premier League opener at the London Stadium. 

Title rivals Liverpool got their season off to a thumping start on Friday night by thrashing Norwich City 4-1 and Pep Guardiola will want his men to send out an equally strong message this afternoon.
 

 



Guardiola must make do without winger Leroy Sane, who has suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury and will be sidelined for a substantial period.

The Manchester City boss goes with Ederson in goal, while at the back he selects John Stones and Aymeric Laporte as a centre-back pairing.
 


Further up the pitch the Manchester City boss fields David Silva, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling, with Gabriel Jesus up top.



If Guardiola wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Joao Cancelo and Sergio Aguero.
 


Manchester City Team vs West Ham United

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Silva (c), De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus

Substitutes: Bravo, Gundogan, Aguero, Bernardo, Cancelo, Otamendi, Foden
 