Joining Wolves Feels Like Coming Home – New Boy On Welcoming Atmosphere

Wolverhampton Wanderers new boy Cyriaque Mayounga is proud to have signed for the Premier League side and says that he has instantly been made to feel as if he has come home.



The 18-year-old left-back was snapped up by Wolves before the Premier League transfer window shut, after a spell at French club Lyon.













The left-back has penned a two-year contract and will link up with the Premier League club's Under-23 side, who are being coached by Rob Edwards.



Mayounga rose through the Lyon academy and also has an international appearance for the Central African Republic to his name.





The 18-year-old has revealed that Wolves made him feel like he has come home and moving to the English club was not a tough call to make.









"I’m very happy and proud to join Wolves", Mayounga told the club's website.



"It’s a new chapter for my career. Wolves are one of the most ambitious clubs in the Premier League and I’ll do my best to be a part of this journey.





“The first contact with the club gave me the impression that I’m home.



"The switch from France to England wasn’t tough for me because the facilities show the ambition of the club."



The defender will not be able to jump straight into action though, due an injury.



“I’m very excited to join. Unfortunately, I have an injury, but it’s nothing that will stop me getting back as soon as possible.



"I’m excited to meet my teammates and begin.”



Mayounga initially arrived at the club as a trialist from Lyon and impressed head coach Edwards and head of academy player development Scott Sellars.

