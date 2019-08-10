Jonathan Woodgate Wants To Play Quick Football – Middlesbrough New Boy On Big Step

Follow @insidefutbol





Anfernee Dijksteel has stressed he is excited to play quick football under Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough, following his switch from Charlton Athletic.



The Dutchman played an integral role in helping the Addicks clinch promotion to the Championship from League One at the end of last season.













Dijksteel, who made 39 appearances in all competitions last term, started during the 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on the opening day, but has since left Charlton to link up with Middlesbrough.



And following his permanent switch to the Riverside Stadium, the defender has expressed his delight by admitting it is a big move for him.





The 22-year-old also added he is excited to work under the tutelage of Woodgate, who wants to play an attractive brand of quick football during his first season in charge at Middlesbrough.







“It’s a big step for me, it’s a big club, new people, new everything so I’m happy to be here”, Dijksteel told the club’s official website.



“The manager wants to play football, he wants to play quick football, the size of the club and I think nearly everyone wants to play for Middlesbrough.”





Dijksteel came on as a substitute in Middlesbrough's 1-0 home defeat against Brentford on Saturday, being introduced in the 75th minute.

