06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/08/2019 - 21:45 BST

Liverpool Legend Played Key Role In Youngster Joining Feyenoord

 




Liverpool and Feyenoord legend Dirk Kuyt played a major role in the Dutch club signing George Johnston from the European champions.

Johnston rose through the rank of Liverpool academy after joining the Merseyside club at the age of nine and has represented the club at youth levels.  


 



The Manchester-born centre-back has now ended his stay at Liverpool by sealing a permanent move to Dutch giants Feyenoord.

A Scotland Under-21 international, Feyenoord will be looking for the centre-back to kick on with his development in the Netherlands.
 


According to the Athletic, Liverpool legend Kuyt played a key role in helping the deal go through, taking Johnston to De Kuip.



Johnston was into the final year of his contract with Liverpool, but has been sold by the Reds.

The Reds have banked a fee of £300,000 from Johnston joining Feyenoord.
 


The left-sided defender made 22 Premier League 2 appearances for Liverpool's Under-23s last season and scored on two occasions, helping the side finish fourth.   
 