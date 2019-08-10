Manchester City Defeat Won’t Define Our Season, Says West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell has insisted that his side’s opening day humiliation at the hands of Manchester City will not define their season.



The Premier League champions romped to a 5-0 win over the Hammers at the London Stadium and got their league title defence off to a wonderful start.













West Ham had a poor start to their league campaign last year as well, but they recovered and managed to finish in the top half of the league table.



Cresswell admits that his team will need to get the game out of their system as soon as possible and make sure they collect all three points when they travel to Brighton next weekend.





He praised Manchester City for being clinical in front of goal but feels the first half was very close as the Hammers got off to a positive start.









But once Manchester City changed gears in the second half, Cresswell admits that the game became increasingly tough.



“This one game isn’t going to define our season", he told the club’s official website.





“We have another game next week that we need to look forward to, capitalise on and take three points from there.



“They were clinical. They’ve had six or seven chances and scored five goals.



"Looking at it from our point of view, we had some good spells but in general it wasn’t good enough.



“It the first half the game was close. Once they got the second and third it was game over.



“It’s difficult to come back against City, but we will review the game, look at what went wrong and try to put it right next week."



Manchester City will play their first home game of the season next Saturday when they host Tottenham Hotspur.

