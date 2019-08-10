New Boys Have Settled In Well – Leeds United Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has revealed that the new signings have settled in well at Elland Road and tipped his hat to the atmosphere in the group at the club.



The Whites have been busy adding to their squad over the course of the Championship summer transfer window and added Illhan Meslier and Eddie Nketiah on deadline day.













Giving an overview of the squad after the closure of the transfer window, Forshaw said that the new boys have settled in well and have helped in improving the atmosphere around the training ground.



After a good pre-season, the midfielder insists that the confidence is high in the team and after having made some changes to tactics from last year the team are ready to push on.





“The new lads that have come in have all settled in and they’re all really nice lads so there’s a good atmosphere around the place and it’s all positive", Forshaw told his club's official website.







“There’s a lot of confidence between us all, we’ve had a good pre-season and we’ve tried to tweak a few things from last year.



“We’ve had chance to work on it throughout pre-season and we’ve gained a good understanding between us and I feel like we work well together.





“The confidence is there early on and with the result from last Sunday, hopefully we can really push on now.”



Leeds beat Bristol City in their season opener and face Nottingham Forest this afternoon. It remains to be seen if either Nketiah or Meslier will be involved.

