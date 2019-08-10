Newcastle United Considered Swoop For Russia International

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United were interested in taking CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov to St. James Park, but were put off by the Russian side's asking price, according to the Daily Mail.



The Magpies had money to spend in the Premier League transfer window and did take a close look at CSKA Moscow star Chalov.













They paid big money to sign Brazilian attacker Joelinton from Hoffenheim, while winger Allan Saint-Maximin arrived from Nice.



Steve Bruce was keen to bolster his attacking options and Newcastle's hunt also took the club to Russia.





The highly rated Chalov popped up on the Magpies' radar, but after taking a close look at a deal, CSKA Moscow's asking price for the 21-year-old convinced Newcastle not to proceed.







Chalov was linked with a number of clubs over the course of the Premier League transfer window, including Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.



He could still move on from CSKA Moscow this summer as transfer windows across Europe remain wide open for business until 2nd September.





Chalov, who has been capped twice by Russia, has scored twice in four Russian top flight games so far this season.

