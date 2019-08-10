Newcastle United’s Plans Suit Me Perfectly – Magpies New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United new boy Emil Krafth admits that he could not turn down the chance to head to St James' Park and play Premier League football, while the club's plans also suit him perfectly.



The Magpies confirmed the signing of Krafth from French Ligue 1 club Amiens for a fee in the region of £5m on Premier League deadline day.













The 25-year-old right-back has penned an initial four-year contract that will keep him at St. James Park until the summer of 2023.



Krafth, who has made 20 appearances for the Swedish national team, played 35 league matches for Amiens last season, scoring and assisting once.





The former Bologna defender is delighted to have made the move and admits he simply could not pass up the opportunity to play Premier League football for Newcastle.







"It feels really good. It's been a busy couple of days, but finally I'm here", Krafth told Newcastle's official website.



"I'm very happy to sign for Newcastle and I can't wait to start training with the guys.





"When a Premier League team wants to sign you, of course you are happy.



"I know Newcastle is a big club, so I'm very happy to sign here and to be here right now.



"It’s a good moment in my career to take a step forward."



Krafth also admits he is pleased with the plans Newcastle have in place.



"The plans Newcastle had for me, I felt like they was fitting me perfectly, so that was why I chose Newcastle."



All eyes will be on whether Krafth makes his Newcastle debut on Sunday when the Magpies play host to Arsenal at St James' Park.

