No Pressure – Mauricio Pochettino Eases Expectations On Tottenham New Boys

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that there is no immediate pressure for the club's new signings to make an impact, with the Spurs boss expecting an adaptation period.



The Lilywhites have been busy adding to their squad with Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso all being snapped up by the Champions League finalists.













Pochettino insists that all of the club's arrivals have been signed with the future in mind.



And therefore he insists that the new signings will be given the time to adapt and then make their presence felt in the team.





"We have made signings for the future, and long term", Pochettino, who has criticised the early closing Premier League transfer window, said at a press conference.







"The players will have opportunities to play with me, the players who show the best will play.



"But there is no pressure on him [Sessegnon], or Lo Celso, or Tanguy, they still need to improve.





"They arrive from different leagues and they still need to adapt to the new country, the new philosophy and the new club."



Pochettino is expecting the club's senior players to play their part in helping the new players settle in.



"Of course it is the responsibility of the senior players here to help them perform at their best, but it is important to give them time."



Tottenham kick off their Premier League campaign against Aston Villa later today and all eyes will be on which of the new boys are involved.

