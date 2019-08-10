Nottingham Forest Have Good Players, Leeds United Star Warns

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has warned his team-mates that Nottingham Forest have a side full of quality players, meaning the Whites will need to be ready this afternoon.



The Whites won their opening Championship game away at Bristol City, while Nottingham Forest slipped to an opening day defeat at home against West Brom.













And now as the Peacocks prepare to host Sabri Lamouchi's side at Elland Road, Forshaw insists that they will have to be on their guard against the visitors.



Assessing the strengths of their opponents, the 27-year-old insists that Nottingham Forest have got good players and are expected to be in the running for a place in the top six at the end of the season, just like Leeds' opponents last weekend, Bristol City.





Expressing his eagerness to finish the work the Whites started last season, Forshaw told his club's official website: “I can’t wait, obviously after the disappointment of last season we want to put a show on early on and set the bar for the season going forward.







“Forest are the same as Bristol City, they’ll be fighting for the top six, that’ll be their aim as a club and every game poses its own threats, they’ve got good players, so we’ll have to be on our guard."



Nottingham Forest held Leeds to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road last season, while they beat the Whites at the City Ground 4-2.





Leeds have been widely tipped to win promotion this season and the Whites will want to make it six points from six this afternoon.

