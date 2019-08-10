XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/08/2019 - 11:35 BST

Patrick Bamford Starts – Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Nottingham Forest in a Championship fixture this afternoon. 

The Whites got their season off to a winning start last weekend by beating Bristol City at Ashton Gate and will now want to make it six points from six.
 

 



Head coach Marcelo Bielsa added to his squad on Championship deadline day, snapping up goalkeeper Illhan Meslier and striker Eddie Nketiah, on loan deals from Lorient and Arsenal, respectively.


The Argentine is also able to welcome back Gaetano Berardi from suspension.
 


Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal, while at the back he selects a centre-back pairing of Liam Cooper and Ben White. In midfield, Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich play, with Jack Harrison, Adam Forshaw and Pablo Hernandez also selected. Patrick Bamford is up top.



The Leeds boss has options on the bench to make changes, including Helder Costa and Jack Clarke.
 


Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest

Casilla, Dallas, Cooper, White, Douglas, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Meslier, Berardi, Alioski, Shackleton, Bogusz, Costa, Clarke
 