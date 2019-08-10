Patrick Bamford Starts – Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Nottingham Forest in a Championship fixture this afternoon.



The Whites got their season off to a winning start last weekend by beating Bristol City at Ashton Gate and will now want to make it six points from six.













Head coach Marcelo Bielsa added to his squad on Championship deadline day, snapping up goalkeeper Illhan Meslier and striker Eddie Nketiah, on loan deals from Lorient and Arsenal, respectively.





The Argentine is also able to welcome back Gaetano Berardi from suspension.





Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal, while at the back he selects a centre-back pairing of Liam Cooper and Ben White. In midfield, Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich play, with Jack Harrison, Adam Forshaw and Pablo Hernandez also selected. Patrick Bamford is up top.







The Leeds boss has options on the bench to make changes, including Helder Costa and Jack Clarke.





Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest



Casilla, Dallas, Cooper, White, Douglas, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Berardi, Alioski, Shackleton, Bogusz, Costa, Clarke

