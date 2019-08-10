XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/08/2019 - 18:14 BST

Photo: That Was Top Class Support – Nottingham Forest Star On Point At Leeds United

 




Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall has hailed a "brilliant point" against Leeds United at Elland Road and feels his side's fans were top class. 

Over 35,000 packed into Elland Road to watch the Championship's early kick off and saw Leeds dominate, taking the lead through Pablo Hernandez just before the hour mark.


 



But for all Leeds' possession – the Whites enjoyed 68 per cent of the ball – they could not find another goal and were stung 13 minutes from time when Lewis Grabban scrambled in from close range following a corner which was not cleared by the hosts.

The point is Forest's first under new manager Sabri Lamouchi and Worrall believes it is a precious one.

 


The centre-back, who spent last term on loan at Rangers, also took time to hail the travelling Nottingham Forest support, who he feels were in fine voice.


 


Posting a photograph on social media, Worrall wrote: "Brilliant point on the road.

"Thank you to the away fans too, top class support all game.

 


"Something to build on and really get our season going now", he added.

The Tricky Trees are next in action in the EFL Cup when they play host to League One side Fleetwood Town at the City Ground.

The next Championship assignment for Lamouchi's men comes at home against Birmingham City on Saturday.

 