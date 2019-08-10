XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

10/08/2019 - 12:37 BST

Proper Threat – Jurgen Klopp Hails Divock Origi, Defends Not Making Signings

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated Divock Origi’s performance against Norwich City proved that he was right in not signing anyone during the summer Premier League transfer window.

Apart from signing two teenagers in Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliot, Liverpool did not add any players to a squad that won the Champions League last season, but lost the league title to Manchester City by a point.  


 



Liverpool opened their Premier League campaign on Friday night at Anfield with a 4-1 win over newly-promoted opponents Norwich City.

Origi was one of the goalscorers on opening night and he signed a new contract with Liverpool in the summer after impressing towards the end of last season at Anfield.
 


The Reds are hopeful that Origi will provide good cover for their frontline trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.
 



And Klopp believes that the Belgian’s performance on Friday night vindicated his decision to not add to his squad in the summer.

The Liverpool manager told the club’s official website: “We made the decisions we made [in the transfer market] for the reasons we had.
 


“I think Div did exceptionally well tonight.

“He made two or three decisions that were not too good and lost the ball here and there, but until then he was really brilliant.

“He was a proper threat all the time. That’s all good.”

With all of their top-six rivals strengthening their squad, many have questioned Liverpool’s decision to not add more depth to their line-up in the summer.   
 