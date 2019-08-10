Sabri Lamouchi Key To Me Choosing Nottingham Forest, Reds New Boy Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest new boy Carl Jenkinson has revealed he was impressed by what Tricky Trees boss Sabri Lamouchi told him prior to joining the club from Arsenal.



The Reds confirmed the signing of the 27-year-old from Premier League side Arsenal for a fee of £2m, with the right-back penning a three-year contract at the City Ground.













Jenkinson joined Arsenal from Charlton Athletic in 2011 and went on to make 70 senior team appearances for the Gunners.



The Englishman had loan spells with West Ham and Birmingham City before returning to Arsenal, for whom he made three Premier League appearances last season.





Jenkinson, who has put an end to his eight-year stay with the London-based club, admits that he was impressed with what Lamouchi said to him and picked out the Nottingham Forest boss as a key reason behind his decision to join the Championship club.







"The gaffer was one of the main reasons behind me wanting to come here to be honest", Jenkinson told iFollow Forest.



"I liked what he had to say about his footballing philosophy and the way he wants to play.





"I've come from a football club that likes to play the right way and I wanted to join a club that plays that same way so that was important to me and the gaffer was very clear on that."



The Forest new boy, who was on the bench at Elland Road on Saturday, feels he is ready to go after getting pre-season minutes.



"I've played four games this pre-season and I probably played more than the other Arsenal boys on the tour of America because one of the lads got injured and I ended up playing three games on the bounce.



"I've got plenty of minutes in my legs already so I'm raring to go now."



Jenkinson will be looking to turn out for Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night when Fleetwood Town are the opponents in the EFL Cup.

