Sebastien Haller Starts – West Ham Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has named his matchday squad for his side’s opening Premier League game against champions Manchester City at the London Stadium later today.



New summer signing Sebastien Haller will lead the line for West Ham with Michel Antonio and Manuel Lanzini for support. Declan Rice and Jack Wilshere will form the midfield base for Pellegrini's starting eleven.















Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena will form the centre-back pairing for the Hammers today. Pellegrini also has attacking options such as Javier Hernandez and Andriy Yarmolenko on the bench. Summer signing Pablo Fornals has also found a place amongst the substitutes.



The Hammers had a poor start to last season and Pellegrini will be hoping that his side hit the ground running today in front of their home fans against the champions of England.



West Ham United Team vs Manchester City



Fabianski, Fredericks, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Wilshere, Lanzini, Antonio, Andersen, Haller



Substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Fornals, Snodgrass, Yarmolenko, Hernandez

