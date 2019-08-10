Sporting Lisbon Boss Comments On Bruno Fernandes Coping With Missing Tottenham Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon coach Marcel Keizer is confident that Bruno Fernandes is mentally tough enough to cope with his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur not going through.



Tottenham were in talks to sign Fernandes from the Portuguese giants, but could not find an agreement with Sporting Lisbon, who demanded €70m.













Fernandes pushed to be allowed to move to Tottenham, but Premier League deadline day came and went with the midfielder still in Portugal.



The Sporting Lisbon star now faces the prospect of no dream move to the Premier League until at least the January transfer window, but Keizer thinks he has he mental strength to knuckle down and get the job done.



"We are talking about one of the best players in the league, who is mentally very strong", Keizer was quoted as saying by Portuguese sports daily O Jogo.







"I am confident he is ready to help the team."



While Sporting Lisbon are set to keep hold of Fernandes, unless another team outside the Premier League come in for him, they could be in line to add reinforcements, with the window in Portugal, along with much of the rest of the continent, open until 2nd September.



"The window is still open", Keizer said when asked about new signings, "we have to wait and see."



Sporting Lisbon are due to kick off their Portuguese league campaign on Sunday by travelling to Maritimo.

