Sunderland Will Be Up For It – Ipswich Star Wary

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse expects a response from Sunderland when the Black Cats visit Portman Road on Saturday after Jack Ross' side dropped points at the Stadium of Light.



The Black Cats have been tipped to be amongst the promotion mix in League One, but were held by Oxford United last weekend.













The 33,000 fans in attendance at the Stadium of Light were left disappointed and the Ipswich star is expecting Ross' men to look to bounce back at Portman Road.



Ipswich on the other hand came out victors in their last match against Burton Albion and are now looking for a similar performance this weekend to keep the momentum going.





"Last week was a really good performance away from home so we'll be looking to build on that", Skuse told his club's official website.









"Momentum in this division is key and tomorrow will be a different test.



"I heard some of the Sunderland fans weren't too happy with their result and performance last week so they'll be right up for it against us.





"But we will focus on ourselves and the aim is to sort of replicate what we did last weekend and pick up another good result."



Ipswich are expecting almost 22,000 fans to be in attendance for the match and Skuse is relishing the chance to turn out in front of a packed Portman Road.



"I'm told that there will be more than 22,000 fans at the game tomorrow and I don't think that will be the only time at Portman Road this season.



"You don't often see attendances like that in League One so it really is fantastic – I'm looking forward to it."



Both sides will be keen to inflict what would be a psychological blow on promotion rivals by taking all three points.

