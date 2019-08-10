Tanguy Ndombele Sparked Us Going Full Throttle – Tottenham Star Hails Win Over Aston Villa

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Kane has admitted that Tanguy Ndombele's leveller for Tottenham Hotspur against Aston Villa led to a full throttle performance from Spurs on their way to a 3-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



Spurs were shocked after just nine minutes of action in their Premier League opener as John McGinn drilled the ball past Hugo Lloris, having been played in by a long ball from Tyrone Mings.













Tottenham struggled to get going, but were given the spark they needed by summer signing Ndombele, who scored from outside the penalty area with 73 minutes on the clock.



The hosts then pushed to go ahead and a superb shot from Kane with just ten minutes left put Spurs 2-1 in front.



Kane then sealed the deal at the death with his third goal of the game.







The Tottenham hitman insists his side came out in the second half determined to get back into the game and credited Ndombele for providing the spark which pushed Spurs forward for the remainder of the match.



Kane told Sky Sports after the match: "The tempo of the game, we came out in the second half with a high tempo, pressed well.



"When Tanguy got his goal it was full throttle until the end. Thankfully a couple of chances fell to me."



The Tottenham hitman saluted getting the three points in his side's opening game of the season and believes there is a belief about performing in the Spurs camp.



"It's the first game, but it's always nice to win, at home as well.



"We know we have the quality, we have been in big games. It's down to us players to perform on the pitch."



Over 60,000 packed into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the match.

