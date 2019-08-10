XRegister
06 October 2018

10/08/2019 - 16:37 BST

Tanguy Ndombele Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Aston Villa Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has named his matchday squad that will host newly-promoted Aston Villa later today in a Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.  

Harry Kane will predictably lead the line for Tottenham, with Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura pulling the creative strings from behind the front man,
 

 



French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele will make his competitive debut today at his new club in the middle of the park, with Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko to partner him.

Christian Eriksen has found himself on the bench after a summer where he was constantly linked with a move away from Tottenham, 
 


Danny Rose has found himself in the starting eleven after he almost left Tottenham on the final day of the Premier League window. Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier are also some of the options Pochettino has on the bench.
 



Following a summer of heavy spending, Pochettino will want his side to make a good start in the Premier League and show their intentions nice and early.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Aston Villa 

Lloris (C), Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lamela, Lucas, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Dier, Skipp, Wanyama, Eriksen, Nkoudou
 