XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/08/2019 - 17:32 BST

They Need Time – Marco Silva On New Arrivals As Everton Draw At Crystal Palace

 




Everton boss Marco Silva believes it is clear to see that the club's summer signings will need an adaptation period, following an opening weekend draw at Crystal Palace. 

Roy Hodgson's men played out a goalless draw with the Toffees at Selhurst Park, with Jordan Pickford called upon to make two key saves for the visitors.


 



Everton dominated early on, but could not make it count, and Silva turned to new signings Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Moise Kean off the bench.

They could not make the difference and Silva feels it is clear they will need time to adapt to life at Everton.

 


"Tough game, competitive as you would expect. We lost Andre [Gomes], we were controlling the game, creating moments – it's clear for me in some moments when you bring in new players they need time to adapt", Silva was quoted as saying by the BBC.


 


"Today was a good example, we lost some balls in zones we cannot.

"Our first half deserved something more. A clean sheet, the attitude was there.

 


"We lost some easy balls and if they didn't happen we would have controlled the game until the end", he added.

Everton were reduced to ten men with 14 minutes left when midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin received his marching orders.

The Frenchman has interest from Turkey this summer, but Silva is now unwilling to let him leave as he cannot be replaced following the early closure of the Premier League transfer window.

 