They Need Time – Marco Silva On New Arrivals As Everton Draw At Crystal Palace

Everton boss Marco Silva believes it is clear to see that the club's summer signings will need an adaptation period, following an opening weekend draw at Crystal Palace.



Roy Hodgson's men played out a goalless draw with the Toffees at Selhurst Park, with Jordan Pickford called upon to make two key saves for the visitors.













Everton dominated early on, but could not make it count, and Silva turned to new signings Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Moise Kean off the bench.



They could not make the difference and Silva feels it is clear they will need time to adapt to life at Everton.



" Tough game, competitive as you would expect. We lost Andre [Gomes], we were controlling the game, creating moments – it's clear for me in some moments when you bring in new players they need time to adapt", Silva was quoted as saying by the BBC.







"Today was a good example, we lost some balls in zones we cannot.



"Our first half deserved something more. A clean sheet, the attitude was there.



"We lost some easy balls and if they didn't happen we would have controlled the game until the end", he added.



Everton were reduced to ten men with 14 minutes left when midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin received his marching orders.



The Frenchman has interest from Turkey this summer, but Silva is now unwilling to let him leave as he cannot be replaced following the early closure of the Premier League transfer window.



