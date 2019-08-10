Tottenham Hotspur New Boy Keen To Be Part of Champions League Winning Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur new boy Giovani Lo Celso is keen to be part of a Champions League winning side in north London after Spurs reached the final of the competition last term.



The Lilywhites secured a season-long loan move for the Argentina international in final hours of the Premier League transfer window, signing him from Real Betis, with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the spell.













The 23-year-old, in his first interview with the club's official website, said he is happy to have secured the move and will be ready to give it his all.



The midfielder also took time to point out the targets for the club this season and is keen for Tottenham to go one step further in the Champions League.





“We all hope it’s a very positive season", Lo Celso said.







"We have plenty of targets that the club has set – to finish as high as possible in the Premier League and go as far as possible in the Champions League.



“We know that last year we were just one step away in the final, and we all hope that this year we can go one better.”





Tottenham will begin their domestic campaign with a fixture against Aston Villa today and all eyes will be on whether Lo Celso is involved in the matchday squad.

