We Don’t Consider Missing Out On Title Failure – Liverpool Assistant

Liverpool assistant coach Peter Krawietz has insisted that the Reds did not consider it failure when they narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season.



The Reds opened their Premier League campaign with a resounding 4-1 win over newly-promoted opponents Norwich City at Anfield on Friday night.













Liverpool are hopeful of going one better this season and end their three-decade-long title drought by winning the Premier League in the 2019/20 campaign.



They came within a point of eventual champions Manchester City and finished second in the league, despite amassing 97 points in the 2018/19 season.





Krawietz stressed that there was no disappointment within the camp at missing out on the league as they believe they did everything in their power to win it.









He feels the Reds their showed winning mentality at the way they tried to chase down Manchester City and believes ultimately it was not a failure, despite Pep Guardiola’s team winning the league.



Krawietz told The Athletic: “We felt we had done everything in our power to come out on top.





“The simple truth is that one team collected one more point than we did. There was nothing to reproach ourselves for.



“We delivered, thanks to our winning mentality, in many tight Premier League matches and also got the results in the Champions League at the same time.



“[Finishing second)] never felt like a defeat or failure to us. On the contrary, we had turned around so many games because of our mental strength. We were proud of the boys.



“We saw ourselves as runners-up, not as losers. For me, that’s a very different way of looking at it.”



Liverpool did win their sixth European Cup when they beat fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

