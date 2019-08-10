Without Marcelo Bielsa Might Not Be Here – Anderlecht New Boy Kemar Roofe

Follow @insidefutbol





Kemar Roofe has revealed that he remains thankful to Marcelo Bielsa for his guidance during his time with Leeds United at Elland Road.



The Englishman, who joined Leeds in 2016 from Oxford United, entered the final year of his contract with the Whites this summer.













As such, Roofe emerged as a potential target for several clubs, including Anderlecht, who have managed to snare him away from Elland Road.



And in the wake of his switch to Belgium, Roofe has thanked Bielsa by admitting he improved massively under the tutelage of the Argentine coach.





Roofe even went on to claim he would not have been able to earn himself a move to Anderlecht if he had not been guided by Bielsa at Leeds last season.









“Yes, of course [I improved a lot under Bielsa]”, Roofe told a press conference in Belgium.



“I’m very thankful I managed to work with him for a full season.





“I’ve learned so much and maybe without learning his style of play, I might not be here now.



"I think it has helped me massively.”



Roofe, who has joined Anderlecht on a three-year deal, netted 15 goals in the Championship last season, as Leeds narrowly missed out on securing promotion to the Premier League.

