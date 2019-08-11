Alfredo Morelos On Bench – Rangers Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have announced their team to take on Hibernian in a Scottish Premiership encounter at Ibrox this afternoon.



Steven Gerrard's side took all three points from their league opener at Kilmarnock and the Gers boss will want another three points putting in the bag against Paul Heckingbottom's men.













Rangers beat Hibs 1-0 in the last meeting between the two sides at Ibrox and come into the game on the back of an impressive 4-2 win at Danish side FC Midtjylland in the Europa League.





Boss Steven Gerrard picks Allan McGregor between the sticks, while at full-back he goes with James Tavernier and Jon Flanagan.





Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic slot in as centre-backs. Further up the pitch the Rangers manager names a midfield of Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Joe Aribo, while Jordan Jones and Sheyi Ojo support Jermain Defoe.







Gerrard can look to his bench if he needs to make changes, where options available include Alfredo Morelos and Greg Docherty.





Rangers Team vs Hibernian



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Flanagan, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Jones, Ojo, Defoe



Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Halliday, Docherty, Stewart, Arfield, Morelos

