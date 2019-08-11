Allan Saint-Maximin On Bench – Newcastle United Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Newcastle United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to roll out the red carpet for Arsenal's league visit to St James' Park this afternoon.



The match marks new manager Steve Bruce's first competitive game in charge of the Magpies, following his decision to resign from his post at Sheffield Wednesday to take the job.













Full-back DeAndre Yedlin misses out as he is continuing his recovery from a groin operation, while new signing Andy Carroll is not yet ready to feature.





Bruce has Martin Dubravka between the sticks, while in defence he names a central pairing of Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar; Paul Dummett and Javier Manquillo also play.





In midfield, Bruce opts to pick Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff and Matt Ritchie. Miguel Almiron will look to pull the creative strings for Joelinton.







If Bruce needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Allan Saint-Maximin and Emil Krafth.





Newcastle United Team vs Arsenal



Dubravka; Schar, Lascelles, Dummett; Manquillo, Hayden, Shelvey, Longstaff, Ritchie; Almiron; Joelinton



Substitutes: Darlow, Clark, Fernandez, Krafth, Willems, Saint-Maximin, Muto

