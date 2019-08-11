Bernardo Silva Told Me This – Manchester City New Boy Joao Cancelo

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City summer signing Joao Cancelo has revealed the role countryman Bernardo Silva had in his decision to swap Italian champions Juventus for the Citizens.



The Citizens confirmed the signing of Portuguese international before the Premier League transfer window closed on a swap deal that saw Danilo move the other way, along with a £27.4m transfer fee.













The 25-year-old was an unused substitute during Manchester City's 5-0 opening day win at West Ham and has revealed that Bernardo talked up the idea of moving to the club, promising him that the Citizens offer just the right environment to develop.



"I talked with him several times before and he has always said it’s an amazing place to me and it’s an ideal place for me to development", Cancelo told a press conference.





The full-back also took time to give his impression of manager Pep Guardiola, insisting that from what he has seen from the Spaniard, he already has an idea of how his new boss wants to work.







"No, we didn’t have much time to talk with Pep but today was my first training session and I can see some of the ideas he wants.



"The idea is to win trophies", Cancelo added.



The full-back was one of Guardiola's top targets for the summer transfer window and Manchester City had to negotiate hard to do a deal with Juventus, who needed convincing to let the player go.





Cancelo will be hoping Guardiola names him in the starting eleven next weekend when Manchester City play host to Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.



The defender made 34 appearances for Juventus during the course of his spell in Turin.

