Christian Pulisic Is Going To Be Brilliant For Chelsea – Frank Lampard

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has backed summer arrival Christian Pulisic to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, but admits he preferred Ross Barkley and Mason Mount to start at Old Trafford.



Lampard is licking his wounds after his Chelsea side were taken apart by Manchester United and thrashed 4-0 in their Premier League opener.













The Chelsea boss started with Pulisic on the bench, but turned to him in the 58th minute as a replacement for Barkley.



Lampard admits that he preferred Barkley and Mount to start against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, but has expressed his confidence that the former Borussia Dortmund winger will make his mark at Stamford Bridge.



Asked about Pulisic in his post-match press conference, Lampard replied: "He is 20 years of age, I think he is going to be a brilliant player for the club.







"I felt it was better to start with Ross and Mason, the game went quickly away from us."



Lampard is now keen not to dwell on the defeat and wants his Chelsea side to quickly move on, learning from the hurting feeling.



He also stressed that the loss is not the first he has suffered at Old Trafford.



Asked about the difference losing the game as a manager rather than a player, Lampard said: "Everything could be magnified. It’s not a great difference. I have lost here before.



"It should hurt, it shouldn’t consume us."



Chelsea will not have long to wait for the chance to shrug off the defeat as a meeting with Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup awaits Lampard's men on Wednesday evening.

