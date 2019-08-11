Dani Ceballos On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have named their team to lock horns with Steve Bruce's Newcastle United side in a Premier League clash at St James' Park this afternoon.



Unai Emery made eye-catching signings over the course of the Premier League summer transfer window and will be looking for his men to hit the ground running in the league.













Emery must do without defender Sead Kolasinac and midfielder Mesut Ozil due to security concerns, while Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Dinos Mavropanos are all out.





The Gunners pick Bernd Leno in goal, while at the back Emery opts to go with Calum Chambers and Sokratis as the central pairing.





Further up the pitch the Arsenal manager selects Mateo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka to control midfield, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan also plays. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the attack.







The Spaniard has options to make changes over the course of the 90 minutes if needed, with David Luiz and Dani Ceballos both available.





Arsenal Team vs Newcastle United



Leno, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Sokratis, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Willock, Nelson, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Martinez, Luiz, Torreira, Ceballos, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette

