Daniel James On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

Fixture: Manchester United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Manchester United have named their team and substitutes to play host to Frank Lampard's Chelsea at Old Trafford this afternoon.



Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want his side to hit the ground running in the Premier League and beating top four rivals Chelsea would be an early boost.













Manchester United have not lost at home against Chelsea in any competition since a 2013 loss, when Juan Mata scored the only goal for the visitors.





Solskjaer picks David de Gea in goal, while in defence the Manchester United boss selects Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw as full-backs. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are centre-backs.





In midfield, the Norwegian tactician selects Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira and Paul Pogba, while Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford support Anthony Martial.







If Solskjaer needs to try to change the flow of the game then he can look to make changes from his bench, where options include Daniel James and Mata.





Manchester United Team vs Chelsea



De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Pereira, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial



Substitutes: Romero, Tuanzebe, Young, James, Mata, Matic, Greenwood

