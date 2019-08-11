XRegister
11/08/2019 - 22:21 BST

He Was On Cusp At Liverpool – German Club’s Sporting Director Hopeful Over Talent’s Impact

 




Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat is confident that Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips can step in for the German club's injured defender Marcin Kaminski.

The 2.Bundesliga outfit confirmed the signing of Phillips from Premier League side Liverpool on a one-year loan deal on Wednesday.  


 



The 22-year-old impressed Jurgen Klopp during the Reds' pre-season tour last summer and was set to be given a chance in the first team before being sidelined by a long-term injury.

Phillips has now been sent on a season-long loan to ensure that he gets senior team playing time under his belt.
 


Stuttgart, whose Polish centre-back Kaminski is out with a cruciate ligament injury, can make use of the youngster's talents, former Arsenal deal-maker Mislintat feels.



"In Nathaniel Phillips we are signing a young English central defender who was on the cusp of breaking into Liverpool’s first-team squad last year", Mislintat told Stuttgart's official website.

"That did not quite come about for him due to the incredible competition in that position and also the fact that he suffered an injury, but this has given us the opportunity to get Nathaniel on loan for the season.
 


"We’re convinced that he has everything it takes to fill the void left by Marcin Kaminski’s injury and very soon be able to play an important role in central defence."

Phillips made seven appearances in the Premier League 2 for Liverpool last term.

He will now try to help Stuttgart win promotion back up to the German top flight this season; Stuttgart are in action on Monday night away at Hansa Rostock.   
 