He’s Got Physical Power – Bundesliga Club Coach Confident Liverpool Loan Star Is Ready

Mainz coach Sandro Schwarz is backing Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi to be ready for the challenge of the Bundesliga after he scored goals in the Belgian top flight last season.



Awoniyi, 21, has joined Mainz on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool and will spend the entire 2019/20 campaign in Germany.













The Nigerian centre-forward moved to Liverpool from Imperial Academy in 2015, but has not made a single appearance for the Reds due to work permit issues.



Awoniyi's loan move to Mainz is his sixth after his arrival at Anfield, with time spent at Gent and Mouscron in the Belgian top flight last term.





Schwarz, who has been in charge of Mainz since 2017, believes that the 21-year-old is ready for the German top flight and is confident that he will add to the attacking options at his disposal.







The 40-year-old also lauded the Liverpool striker's huge physical strength, which he feels will pose a big threat to opposing sides.



"With his physical power and his deep runs, Taiwo Awoniyi poses big danger when he goes forward", Schwarz told his club's official site.





"But he also presses the ball diligently and always with the team in mind.



"He has proved his goalscoring qualities with his time at a high level in Belgium.



"In addition, Taiwo has a top mentality and is ready for the challenge of the Bundesliga.



"We are very happy he will strengthen us over the coming year", the Mainz boss added.



Mainz start their Bundesliga campaign this coming weekend with a trip to face Freiburg.



Schwarz's men then face their opening game at home, with Borussia Monchengladbach the visitors, while August is rounded off with a trip to Bayern Munich.



