Hope Newcastle Fans Can Work It Out – Richard Keys Blasts Rafael Benitez, Backs Steve Bruce

Richard Keys has laid into Rafael Benitez and told Newcastle United supporters to get behind Steve Bruce, insisting he hopes the fans can "work out" the situation.



Benitez left St James' Park in the summer after concluding that Newcastle's bosses did not share his ambition for the club.













The Spaniard has since headed to China to take over at Dalian Yifang, while Newcastle turned to former Hull City boss Bruce.



Keys believes that Newcastle supporters should get behind Bruce, a boyhood fan of the club, while he also took aim at Benitez's views on ambition due to his big money switch to the Chinese Super League.



"'The owner here doesn’t share my ambition (so I’m off to China for £12m/year)’ Rafa Benitez", Keys wrote on Twitter.







"‘I couldn’t be more proud to manage this club. It’s my club. It was my Dad’s club’ Steve Bruce.



"I hope the Toon Army eventually works it out. Get behind your team today guys", he added.



Bruce takes charge of Newcastle for his first competitive game this afternoon with Arsenal the visitors to St James' Park.



Following the meeting with Arsenal, Newcastle then travel to newly promoted Norwich City, before then also going on the road, to the capital to lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side.



A visit from Watford rounds off August for the Magpies.

