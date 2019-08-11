I Know What He’s Done – Rangers New Boy Wants To Soak Up Everything From Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers summer signing Joe Aribo has admitted that he just wants to soak up everything Steven Gerrard tells him, with the Gers boss having done so much in the game.



Gerrard, who won the Champions League as a player at Liverpool, raided Charlton Athletic this summer to tempt Aribo to make the move to Ibrox.













Rangers beat off competition from a host of clubs to land the highly thought of midfielder and Gerrard was central to the Scottish giants coming out on top in the transfer chase.



He has not been shy in handing Aribo chances in the team from the off and the 23-year-old clocked the full 90 minutes in Rangers' 6-1 drubbing of Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.



Aribo is thrilled with how his time at Ibrox has gone so far and admits he wants to learn all he can from Gerrard.







"It's been very good", the midfielder told Rangers TV.



"Everything he tells me I just want to take on board because I know what he's done in the game and I know what he was capable of on the pitch.



"It's just always good to know that I can learn so much off him, and every day I just have the chance to do that."



Aribo has already tasted European football in a Rangers shirt and has been trusted comprehensively in the Gers' Europa League qualifying campaign.



The midfielder has turned out five times on the European stage for Rangers, scoring twice, against St Joseph's and Progres Niederkorn, respectively.

