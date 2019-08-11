XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/08/2019 - 16:34 BST

I Was Ready For Championship Return Admits Everton Loan Star

 




Everton defender Matthew Pennington has admitted he did not think twice before sealing a loan move to Hull City, due to his desire to play Championship football this season. 

The 24-year-old secured a sixth loan spell by joining Hull for the season, having also had temporary stints at Tranmere Rovers, Coventry City, Walsall, Leeds United and Ipswich Town.  


 



The Everton talent has played in the Championship over the last two seasons, at Leeds and Ipswich, respectively.

And he admits when the chance to again play in the second tier with Hull came up he was instantly drawn to it and is relishing the chance to get going.
 


Pennington also insists he is feeling fit and is ready if called upon by Tigers boss Grant McCann; he was an unused substitute in Saturday's 2-1 win over Reading.



“I’m really pleased to be here and I’m feeling fit and ready to go", Pennington told his new club's official website.

“As soon as I became aware of the interest in me from Hull City I was straight onto it.
 


"I was looking to get back out on loan and was ready to come back into the Championship so I’m looking forward to the season ahead.”

Pennington could be in action against one of his former clubs on Tuesday night as Hull make the trip to Tranmere to start their EFL Cup campaign. 
 