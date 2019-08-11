I Was Ready For Championship Return Admits Everton Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Matthew Pennington has admitted he did not think twice before sealing a loan move to Hull City, due to his desire to play Championship football this season.



The 24-year-old secured a sixth loan spell by joining Hull for the season, having also had temporary stints at Tranmere Rovers, Coventry City, Walsall, Leeds United and Ipswich Town.













The Everton talent has played in the Championship over the last two seasons, at Leeds and Ipswich, respectively.



And he admits when the chance to again play in the second tier with Hull came up he was instantly drawn to it and is relishing the chance to get going.





Pennington also insists he is feeling fit and is ready if called upon by Tigers boss Grant McCann; he was an unused substitute in Saturday's 2-1 win over Reading.







“I’m really pleased to be here and I’m feeling fit and ready to go", Pennington told his new club's official website.



“As soon as I became aware of the interest in me from Hull City I was straight onto it.





"I was looking to get back out on loan and was ready to come back into the Championship so I’m looking forward to the season ahead.”



Pennington could be in action against one of his former clubs on Tuesday night as Hull make the trip to Tranmere to start their EFL Cup campaign.

