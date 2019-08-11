It Will Be Who’s In Form – West Ham Star On Competition For Places

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku believes that the Hammers need competition in every position and is delighted to contend with Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson for the left-back spot.



The Hammers started their campaign with a 5-0 defeat at home against Manchester City on Saturday and Cresswell started at left-back, clocking the full 90 minutes.













Masuaku is happy for there to be fierce competition for the left-back slot at the London Stadium and feels it is good that there are three players pushing each other.



He believes who West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini picks will be based on who is on form at the time.





Irons left-back Masuaku is confident that competition is healthy and has vowed to give his all.







“You need that competition in each position”, Masuaku told his club's official site.



“Cress is my guy; Ben as well. We’re all trying to give our best to play.





"I think it will be the best one in the moment that will play.



“If Cress is ahead of me, I will try to just give my best to be ahead of him.



"Ben as well.



"It’s good.



"We’re very good playing in the same position.”



Masuaku made 23 Premier League appearances for West Ham last season and claimed one assist, helping the team finish tenth.



The Hammers will bid to bounce back from their loss against the Citizens when they play Brighton on Saturday.

