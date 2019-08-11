XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/08/2019 - 13:26 BST

Leeds United Only Offered Half Asking Price For Rangers Target Ryan Kent

 




Leeds United did not meet Liverpool's asking price for winger Ryan Kent and offered to pay the Reds in instalments for the Rangers target, according to the Sun

Kent spent last season on loan at Rangers and the Gers want him back, but have been reluctant to put together a proposal for a permanent transfer, instead preferring another temporary spell.


 



Leeds moved into pole position to sign Kent and were tipped to use the money received from selling Kemar Roofe to finance a bid.

However, Kent did not move to Elland Road and Leeds snapped up Eddie Nketiah on loan from Arsenal on Championship deadline day instead.

 


It has now been claimed that Leeds were unable to come up with an offer which was good enough for Liverpool, in their bid to sign Kent.


 


The Yorkshire giants put just £5m on the table for Kent – only half Liverpool's asking price for the 22-year-old.

It is also suggested that Leeds' proposal was based on instalments, although it is unclear over what length of time they proposed to pay for the winger.

 


Kent is still on the books at Anfield but, with the Premier League and Championship transfer windows having closed early this summer, the options for the winger to leave Merseyside have narrowed.

All eyes will be on whether Rangers go back in for Kent and attempt to convince Liverpool to sanction another loan.
 