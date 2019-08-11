XRegister
11/08/2019 - 22:55 BST

Marcelo Bielsa Is Huge Name In France – Leeds United New Boy On Switch

 




Illhan Meslier has admitted that Marcelo Bielsa's big reputation in France helped to convince him to agree to a make a season-long loan move to Leeds United from Lorient.

The highly-rated goalkeeper will provide cover for number 1 Kiko Casilla at Elland Road after Bailey Peacock-Farrell was sold to Burnley.  


 



Meslier made a total of 30 appearances across all competitions for Lorient last season, keeping eleven clean sheets, and is considered a bright goalkeeping talent.

He insists he is happy to have made the loan move, which also contains an option to buy which Leeds can activate.
 


"I'm extremely happy to join a big club like Leeds United", Meslier told his club's official website.



Meslier admitted that Bielsa being at Leeds was a factor in tempting him to join, with the Argentine known in France for spells in charge of Marseille and Lille.

"Marcelo is a huge name in France, and his style of play was a strong factor for me." 
 


Meslier, who has taken the number 1 shirt at Leeds, was on the bench for Saturday's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

The Frenchman may hope to be given a run-out between the sticks on Tuesday when Leeds play Salford City in the EFL Cup.

 