06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/08/2019 - 15:33 BST

Mason Mount Starts – Chelsea Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Frank Lampard has confirmed his Chelsea team to lock horns with Manchester United in a league fixture at Old Trafford today. 

The Chelsea boss has been unable to make signings over the summer due a transfer ban, but players have still departed and the Blues lost centre-back David Luiz to Arsenal before the early closing Premier League window shut.
 

 



Lampard is without Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Antonio Rudiger and Callum Hudson-Odoi for the trip to Old Trafford.


Chelsea have Kepa in goal, while at the back Lampard picks Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Emerson Palmieri as a back four.
 


Further up the pitch Lampard goes with Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount and Ross Barkley, while Pedro will support Tammy Abraham.



If the Chelsea boss wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Olivier Giroud and N'Golo Kante.
 


Chelsea Team vs Manchester United

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Barkley, Pedro, Abraham

Substitutes: Caballero, Tomori, Alonso, Kante, Pulisic, Kenedy, Giroud
 