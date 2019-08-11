Outstanding, Our Best Player Beyond Jermain Defoe – Steven Gerrard Hails Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard feels that Steven Davis was Rangers' best player in their 6-1 thrashing of Hibernian, if Jermain Defoe's hat-trick is taken out of the picture.



Davis initially joined Rangers on loan from Southampton in the January transfer window earlier this year and took time to get into his groove at Ibrox.













Gerrard gambled on Davis kicking on at Rangers this season and the veteran midfielder completed a permanent move to Ibrox.



Davis completed all 90 minutes in the win over Paul Heckingbottom's Hibernian and Gerrard was thrilled with what he saw from the Northern Ireland international.



He also had warm words for Davis' fellow midfielders Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack, who also played their part in the Scottish Premiership victory.







"In terms of numbers, we are in a decent place", Gerrard told Rangers TV.



"Steven Davis’ performance was outstanding.



"If you take Jermain’s hat-trick away, he was probably our best player.



"Ryan Jack again was solid and consistent, and what a start to a career Joe Aribo has had", he added.



Gerrard has a wealth of midfield options at his disposal and had Andy Halliday, Greg Docherty and Scott Arfield all on the bench for the visit of Hibs.



On Thursday night in Denmark in the Europa League, Gerrard picked a midfield three of Jack, Glen Kamara and Aribo.



All eyes will be on who Gerrard picks for the return leg, with FC Midtjylland due to visit Ibrox on Thursday 4-2 behind on aggregate.

