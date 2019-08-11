XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/08/2019 - 21:11 BST

Photos: No Better Feeling Says Daniel James As He Salutes Man Utd League Debut

 




Manchester United new boy Daniel James has hailed his Premier League debut at Old Trafford after he helped the Red Devils to crush Chelsea 4-0. 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side took Frank Lampard's Chelsea to the cleaners in their opening league fixture of the 2019/20 campaign with goals from Marcus Rashford (two), Anthony Martial and James.


 



James was introduced off the bench for Andreas Pereira in the 74th minute and needed just two minutes to get on the scoresheet.

The winger's effort took a big deflection as it found the back of the net, but his performance gave hope to the Old Trafford faithful that he can make a big impact over the course of the season.

 


And James took to social media to hail his first taste of league action as a Manchester United player.


 


The wide-man posted photographs on social media and wrote: "What a result!

"Special moment for me and my family to score on my Premier League debut at Old Trafford!

 


"No better feeling."

James will hope to have played himself into Solskjaer's starting eleven for Manchester United's next match, a trip to Wolves on Monday 19th August.

The Red Devils then entertain Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace at Old Trafford before rounding off August with a trip to the south coast to take on Southampton.
 