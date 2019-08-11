Premier League Side Waiting To See If Leeds United Drop Price For Star In January

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves are keen on Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and will wait to see if his valuation drops in the January transfer window, according to the Sun.



Phillips, who has yet to put pen to paper to a new contract at Leeds and has already rejected one proposal from the Whites, was the subject of interest from Aston Villa and Burnley in the summer.













However, Leeds slapped a £30m asking price on Phillips' head and none of his Premier League suitors were prepared to play ball.



The Whites are looking to convince Phillips to sign a new contract, but Wolves are now watching the situation closely.



Nuno's side want to see if Leeds' drop their asking price for Phillips in January, something the Whites could do if the midfielder has not penned a new deal.







It is claimed that Phillips wants to be playing Premier League football and pushing for a call-up to the senior England squad.



The midfielder is a key man at Elland Road and central to Marcelo Bielsa's plans, and whether the club would be willing to lose him in the middle of the season remains to be seen.



Phillips clocked the full 90 minutes on Saturday in Leeds' 1-1 Championship draw against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

