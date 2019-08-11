Sheyi Ojo Has Huge Potential – Rangers Star Impressed With Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Jermain Defoe has hailed Rangers team-mate Sheyi Ojo after the Gers crushed Hibernian in a 6-1 Scottish Premiership victory at Ibrox on Sunday.



The former Tottenham Hotspur striker helped himself to a hat-trick in front of the adoring Rangers fans, striking in the ninth, 15th and 74th minutes, while goals from Alfredo Morelos (77th and 89th minutes) and Ojo 92nd minute, completed the rout.













Ojo is on loan from Liverpool for the season and Defoe is already impressed with what he has seen from the winger, who spent last term in France at Reims.



Defoe expects to see more goals from Ojo going forward and believes he will be a key man for the Gers over the course of the campaign.



The striker told Rangers TV: "Sheyi has been fantastic since he’s been in and he’s getting his goals and assists.







"He’s direct and explosive.



"He’s a top player with so much potential", Defoe stressed.



"I think he is going to be a massive player for us this year and he’ll score a lot of goals."



Ojo completed all 90 minutes in front of the close to 50,000 packed into Ibrox, while Defoe was withdrawn in the 76th minute, making way for Morelos.



Next up for Rangers is a meeting at Ibrox with Danish side FC Midtjylland, with the Gers holding a 4-2 advantage from the first leg of the Europa League qualifier.

