This Is Why He Left Liverpool For Us – Feyenoord Technical Director On Young Defender

Feyenoord technical director Sjaak Troost has revealed that George Johnston opted to join the Dutch club from Liverpool over other sides in order to develop under De Kuip boss Jaap Stam.



The Dutch Eredivisie club confirmed the signing of the Scottish centre-back from Premier League club Liverpool on a two-year deal, which includes a one-year extension option, on Wednesday.













Former Liverpool forward and current Feyenoord youth team coach Dirk Kuyt played a major role in tempting Johnston to head away from Anfield to the Netherlands.



Johnston, 20, will wear the number 14 shirt for Feyenoord as Stam's men look to win the league title this season.





Troost, a former Feyenoord player currently functioning as the club's technical director, has revealed that Johnston had offers from other clubs but decided to move to the Dutch side to improve as a player under Stam.









"George is a talented defender who can play in various positions at the back", Troost told Feyenoord's official website.



"There was interest from the Premier League and elsewhere, but he chose Feyenoord with the aim of developing under Jaap Stam into an important player at De Kuip."





Liverpool are receiving a fee of €300,000 for the Scotland Under-21 international.



Johnston made 22 Premier League 2 appearances for Liverpool's Under-23 side last season, scoring on two occasions.

