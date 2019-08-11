Very Exciting – Kemar Roofe On Swapping Leeds United For Anderlecht

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Kemar Roofe has explained why he decided to join Anderlecht from the Championship outfit.



The 26-year-old completed a permanent transfer away from Elland Road on a three-year contract, joining Anderlecht in Belgium this summer.













And in the wake of his decision to swap Leeds for the Belgian giants, Roofe has explained why he decided to complete the move.



The Englishman admitted the presence of Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany as coach at Anderlecht is one of the main reasons why he decided to join the club.





Roofe also insisted he was quickly sold on the project put in place at the club by Kompany and believes it is an exciting challenge away from home.







“For me, Anderlecht was a very positive and easy choice for me just because of Vincent Kompany, a well-respected individual, and also what he told me about the project for this season, the aims, how he sees me in the team, in the squad and how he wants me to play”, Roofe told a press conference.



“And also there is a change of culture, change of country, it’s a very exciting time [for me].”





Roofe emerged as Leeds’ highest scorer last season, where he netted 15 goals in the Championship for the club.



The striker missed Anderlecht's Belgian league clash against Mechelen as he continues to recover from injury.

