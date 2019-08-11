We’ve Done What We Needed – Manuel Pellegrini Backs West Ham’s Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini believes that the Hammers did what they needed in the Premier League summer transfer window and is happy with the squad at his disposal.



Pellegrini was keen for West Ham to make additions and the Hammers have backed the Chilean with fresh faces to reinforce a squad dreaming of Europe.













The Irons have made brought in six players this summer, including French striker Sebastien Haller for a club-record fee.



Swiss centre-forward Ajeti became the latest player to join the London-based club after he completed a reported £8m move to beat the Premier League deadline.





The Hammers boss also expressed his confidence that he now has good cover in all positions.







"We lost three strikers from last year's squad, so he [Ajeti] is a good striker to compete with Chicharito, [Michail] Antonio and Haller for that position", Pellegrini was quoted as saying by his club's official site.



"I'm happy because we have completed the squad in the way we wanted.





"We have two players in each position and the best way is to have competition.



"We have done what we needed."



While Haller and Ajeti have come in to bolster West Ham's forward options, Pablo Fornals, Goncalo Cardoso, David Martin and Roberto are the other additions to Pellegrini's squad.

