06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/08/2019 - 12:45 BST

AC Milan Keeping Tottenham Hotspur Linked Dani Olmo Firmly In Thoughts

 




AC Milan are considering a move to sign Spain Under-21 Dani Olmo, who was heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur over the course of the Premier League transfer window. 

A move to Tottenham is now impossible for Olmo this summer and AC Milan, whose transfer window remains wide open for business, are big admirers of the Dinamo Zagreb playmaker.


 



According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Olmo is firmly in the Rossoneri's thoughts and they are considering putting in a bid to sign him.

The Serie A giants are aware that signing Olmo could be a financial stretch, but believe they could bring in the required money from player sales.

 


Olmo caught the eye in this summer's European Under-21 Championship with his performances for Spain.


 


He was heavily linked with Spurs, with Mauricio Pochettino claimed to be ready to take him to north London.

Tottenham though focused on other options and landed Giovani Lo Celso as a midfield reinforcement, signing him on a season-long loan deal from Real Betis.

 


With the Premier League transfer window closing early, Tottenham will be unable to rival AC Milan for Olmo's signature this summer.

Pochettino has criticised the Premier League's window stance and called for the transfer period to fall back into line with the rest of Europe.
 