12/08/2019 - 12:57 BST

He Will Be Involved – Marcelo Bielsa To Hand Eddie Nketiah Minutes

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah will feature in the Whites' EFL Cup tie against Salford City on Tuesday night. 

The Yorkshire giants got Nketiah in through the door at Elland Road from Arsenal on a season-long loan deal before the Championship transfer window slammed shut on Thursday.


 



He did not feature in Leeds' 1-1 weekend draw against Nottingham Forest as Bielsa looks to ease him into life at the club.

But the striker will be involved against League Two side Salford, Bielsa has revealed, although the Argentine is unable to say how many minutes the Arsenal man will clock.

 


Asked about Nketiah, Bielsa told a press conference: "Friday and Saturday he did evaluations, tests.


 


"Yesterday he did real training, same as today. Trained normal.

"I don’t know how many minutes, but he will be involved", the Leeds boss added.

 


Nketiah has been drafted in to replace Kemar Roofe, who Leeds sold to Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The Arsenal striker was also wanted by Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf, but Leeds won the race to secure his signature from the Gunners.
 