06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/08/2019 - 13:09 BST

He’s Complex Player – Marcelo Bielsa On Leeds United Summer Arrival

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has dubbed new arrival Eddie Nketiah a "complex player" and is sure he can make his mark on the pitch for the Whites. 

Bielsa's Leeds sold Kemar Roofe to Anderlecht and opted to replace him with Nketiah, who has joined on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal.


 



Leeds beat off competition from Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf to land Nketiah and Bielsa admits that the Whites made sure to do their homework on the young striker.

"All the minutes that he had in the Arsenal and national teams, we could watch these minutes", Bielsa told a press conference.

 


"Then I have an idea about the skills and capabilities of the player", he added.


 


Bielsa has taken a close look at Nketiah in training and views the striker as a complex player who can bring his talents to bear on the pitch.

"In these two days when we’re working with him it's very easy to show in training what he’s showing in the games.

 


"He’s a complex player because he has a lot of capabilities", the Argentine added.

Nketiah is expected to make his Leeds debut on Tuesday night when the Whites take on Salford City in the EFL Cup.

Following their trip to Salford, Leeds then head to the DW Stadium on Saturday to lock horns with Wigan Athletic.
 